KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community outreach specialist Pat Clarke held a balloon release Friday at Emmanuel’s Community Center. Before the balloon release though, he had a very startling question for the children behind him.

“Who’s lost a loved one before?” he asked , as the kids raised their hands. “Who’s lost somebody to murder. That’s the majority.”

Many people spoke at Friday’s event. One of those people was Adrinne Blackstock. Her 24-year-old son Adam, who went by A.J., was murdered in January. Her message to the people near 35th and Prospect Friday was that they need to speak up if they know who committed a crime.

“There’s a national hotline that’s not attached to any other police departments,” Blackstock said to the crowd. “We still will not pick up the phone and call and tell what you know. That is insane to me.”

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office provided FOX4 statistics that show as of Sunday, June 18, there had been 78 homicides in the Jackson County portion of Kansas City, Missouri. Only 27 of those 78 homicide cases had been referred to Jean Peters Baker’s office. Peters Baker attended that balloon release Friday and talked about the homicide number.

“Everyone should be regretful about that,” she said. “It’s the same number I believe that we ended the year with in 2014, and we’re halfway through the year, so of course that’s a regret that the numbers went the opposite direction.”

The day before, Peters Baker announced that she will not be seeking another term in office. KC Crime Stoppers is not the police department, and they take crime tips anonymously. Their number’s 816-474-TIPS.

The Kansas City Police Department’s Daily Homicide Analysis shows there have been 91 homicides in this city so far this year. In the deadliest year on record, 2020, there were 89 on this same date.