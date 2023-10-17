KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After the Western Auto sign captured attention last week with its “T” out, it seems Kansas City could see this problem solved some day soon.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city has been in communication with the Western Auto Lofts Homeowners Association, and they’re working on a long-term fix for sign.

“I appreciate our office’s communication with the condo owners’ association from the Western Auto Lofts. While there is some complication to fixing the ‘T’ in the sign, we’re excited to work with them on a long-term solution for a Kansas City icon,” he tweeted.

Thursday Night Football cameras showed the rooftop sign in the Kansas City skyline as the Chiefs played Broncos last week.

It quickly led to comments on social media. The shot even had Lucas weighing in, saying, “Condo association — we need y’all to fix before playoffs.”

Western Auto Lofts Homeowners Association president Chad Burney said he got plenty of calls afterward.

“‘Hey, did you know? Did you know?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, we’ve known about it,’” Burney told FOX4 last week. “And unfortunately we haven’t been able to address it yet, and certainly it’s unfortunate that it wasn’t fixed for primetime TV, but there’s not a lot we can do on that front.”

But Burney also reached out to Lucas on X (formerly Twitter), saying the sign’s expenses led to a hard decision not to address the unlit letter right away.

Burney told FOX4 he does not know how much money it will cost to light back up the “T” in “Western,” but he said over the past five years, they’ve likely spent more than $200,000 lighting the sign up and maintaining it.

On Friday, Lucas said there might be some funding from city programs or neighborhood grants available to help light the Western Auto sign.

Burney hopes the city may help maintain the sign for a number of years going forward.

“I just think that the sign is so important to the city that it makes sense that if it’s so important to the greater whole, then 161 units shouldn’t be the only ones contributing to maintaining it,” he said Friday.