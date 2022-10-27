KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City organizations are uniting to discuss violence in the community.

Kansas City, Missouri Police said this was one of the most violent months in years.

“Every time we lose a life, we are lost,” KC Common Good CEO Klassie Alcine said. “And if one part of our city is not safe, no region is safe.”

On Thursday community organizations, leaders and the police met at the YMCA to discuss the gun violence plaguing the city.

I am tired of fighting the same fights that my grandparents fought,” Councilwoman Melissa Robinson said.

For months, the KC360 planning commission has met on how it will combat crime.

It’s a new community group that will go into communities with high crime rates to combat.

A topic during its most recent meeting was the number of shootings in October.

Police said from October 13 to the 23rd, there were 25 shootings. Six of those were deadly.

“It’s hard to see that those families are now going to be missing that person,” Commander Luiz Ortiz with KCPD said. “Makes you wonder what this person was thinking five minutes ago.”

“I remember being 12,13,14 seeing bodies laid out in the driver’s side car with bullet holes strung through them,” Community Engagement Center for Conflict Resolution Employee Jalen V said.

These community members are calling on change and plan to have forums every month to discuss conflict resolution.

They said it’s time to do more than complain about the violence.

