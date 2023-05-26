KCMO police officers are investigating a triple shooting that happened near Booth and Thompson just before 2:40 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 18.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community organizations have stepped up to help Kansas City police stop the violence and work to make the city safer.

Now they will get some help of their own.

Partners for Peace and KC Common Good plan to host a summit to help groups that are specifically working to reduce violent crime across the city.

During the meeting, groups will learn how to apply for grants and other funding options they may not know are available.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said funding for anti-violence groups is key to help make the metro a better place.

There have been 67 homicides in Kansas City this year according to statistics provided by the Kansas City Police Department. That doesn’t include people who’ve been injured in shootings or other violence.

Last week, the Kansas City Police Department announced a new plan to work with local organizations to change what’s happening in the metro and make it safer for everyone.

Partners for Peace is a key part of the plan. It works to identify the possibility of retaliation and offer other social services for anyone impacted by the shooting, but the effort also takes funding.

Next week’s meeting for organizations will take place June 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garrison Community Center. Organizers say admission to the event is free.