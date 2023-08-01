KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City’s first professional bull riding team is paying tribute to another local athlete in a big way.

Last month the Kansas City Outlaws made Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey an honorary member of the team, naming him the “Chief of Outlaw Nation”.

Now the team is paying tribute to the Super Bowl champ in a new way. Kansas City Outlaws Head Coach J.W. Hart will rename one of his top bulls “Creed” in honor of Humphrey.

Humphrey’s honorary bucking bovine will represent Kansas City in the upcoming Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Teams homestand at the T-Mobile Center.

During the three day event, the team will compete daily in five-on-five bull riding games. The Outlaws will take on the Arizona Ridge Riders, Missouri Thunder and Oklahoma Freedom at the PBR Teams’ Outlaw Days at the T-Mobile Center Aug. 3-5.

Tickets for Outlaw Days start around $20 and can be purchased online at AXS.com, PBR.com and t-mobilecenter.com, or by calling the PBR customer service line at 1-800-732-1727.