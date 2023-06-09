KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Changes are coming to some of Kansas City’s most popular areas.

The city said it plans to begin charging for street parking seven days a week. The new plan will eventually be implemented in the following entertainment areas:

Power & Light District

River Market

Westport

Crossroads

39th Street

Country Club Plaza.

Zona Rosa and the 18th & Vine District are not included in the plan at this time.

City leaders actually approved the paid street parking plan in February. It is not known when it will be rolled out to all of the above areas.

They said street parking is a premium and it’s often needed at night and on weekends. The idea is that paid parking helps create turnover. Drivers are more likely to move out of paid parking spots quicker if they have to pay for them.

While the hours of paid parking is changing, parking rates will not increase. The city also said paid parking will be seven days a week, but it is not expected to be 24 hours a day. Instead, paid parking will be set according to the needs and activities in the area.

The hours payment is required will be shown on meters and mobile platforms according to a city spokesperson.

Drivers who do not want to pay to pay have the option to use one of 40,000 free parking places across the city.

Maps of parking options can be found on Kansas City’s website.