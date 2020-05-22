Kansas City Parks and Rec to keep pools, spraygrounds closed this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Parks and Recreation says it will not open its pools and spraygrounds this summer due to ongoing COVID-19 health concerns.

The city has 14 pools and 14 spraygrounds. All of them will remain closed this summer, according to Roosevelt Lyons, KC Parks’ deputy director of operations.

“After much deliberation and consultation with the City’s Health Department, KC Parks feels this is the best decision for our community,” Lyons said in a Facebook post.

The department did say they have reopened dog parks, tennis and pickleball courts and shelter reservations with social distancing guidelines in place. The city’s parks, trails and golf courses will stay open this summer as well.

Several other metro cities have already made the same move and closed their pools for the summer.

Overland Park announced earlier this week it will keep its five outdoor pools closed this summer and not open the Matt Ross Community Center indoor pool until later this summer.

Roeland Park and Prairie Village also won’t reopen their pools until 2021, and Lenexa is just keeping one of its three pools open this summer.