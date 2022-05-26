KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City pastors take a stand against gun violence.

Emanuel Cleaver III, Senior Pastor of St. James Church in Kansas City, led the way during an event Thursday morning.

Other community leaders joined him to call for background checks and other gun control options.

The news conference began at 11:32 a.m. That is the exact time the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas began. A total of 21 teachers and students were killed in the school shooting.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.