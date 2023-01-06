KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A project to create seven miles of protected bike lanes on Truman Road is temporarily halted as one Kansas City City Council member drafts an ordinance to have them removed.

Frustrated business owners say they weren’t informed about the project. They say it is creating a dangerous situation for customers trying to park and workers and delivery drivers to unload trucks in the commercial and industrial corridor.

Mark Nolen has seen parked cars hit in front of Miracle Auto Collision since bike lanes started being installed on Truman Road between Holmes Street and Belmont Avenue three months ago.

“What we’re doing is parking in a driving lane and making Truman a one-lane East and West,” Nolen explained of what was previously a six-lane road with a divided center turn lane.

“It looks like a war zone down Truman Road. It looks like do not enter you can’t stop here,” Shawn Arcidino, Atomic Collision owner, said.

Kansas City Public Works and the city’s transportation director said the city sent out 200 mailers to businesses about the proposed bike lanes.

“There has been 19 now 20 community engagement events around these bike lanes for the past few years,” Shaw told a crowd filling a room at the Gregg/Klice Community Center.

“By a show of hands how many Truman Rd business owners received written or verbal notification of bike lanes being installed in front of their businesses?” Arcidino asked with no one raising their hands.

“How many Truman Road business owners object to the bike lanes in front of their businesses?” he asked next as at least a couple dozen in the crowd raised their hands.

Some business owners say the protected bike lanes have hurt their business by as much as 80%.

“If you are driving by some place and you see a fence you are going to keep going and aren’t going to stop,” Arcidino said.

It’s also made unloading trucks difficult if not impossible. Kansas City Screw Products’ owner of 53 years said when the concrete bike lane dividers go in front of him, he’ll have to block off westbound Truman Road completely for a half hour at a time to unload trucks.

“They will put me out of business if I can’t bring steel in to machine parts,” he said.

“I get it. That’s frustrating and we missed the boat on that,” Councilman Eric Bunch responded.

Bunch is the co-founder of BikeWalkKC and joined City Manager Brian Platt on a ceremonial bike ride marking the project’s beginning.

“We’re not here to harm anyone’s business or any of those things. We’re here to make Kansas City safer that’s the whole intent of the whole thing,” Public Works Director Michael Shaw said.

BikeWalkKC’s policy director explained Truman Road was chosen for the bike lanes as part of a road diet because of it’s high risk for crashes over the past 20 years.

“This project is not finished can we just finish it before we start attacking every little aspect?” one of a handful of cyclists in the crowd asked. The proposal was met with groans.

Public works says its pausing the project to take a look at least a dozen pages full of suggestions from the crowd outlined by Councilwoman Melissa Robinson who led the discussion. She also read a draft ordinance calling on the city to remove the bike lanes within 60 days, she’s considering submitting.

Though construction is paused, you will see city crews out soon in the area doing some work.

“We have to put safety signs out there. We have to give drivers an alert how to use the road,” Shaw said of the parking confusion.

“They should have put the signs up first that’s what they should have did,” Nolen said.

Figures from the city on how much has been spent so far and the estimated total cost on the project weren’t immediately available.

The city also says it will look into why the room full of business owners say they never received notice of the project.