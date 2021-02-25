Kansas City pauses plans for demolition of historic church after roof collapse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City officials will decide the fate of a historic church building near Hyde Park. Many history buffs are worried it was on the track to being torn down.

The city has pushed pause on tearing down the church-turned-workspace located at 36th and Walnut streets. Kansas City’s Historic Preservation Office first wants to talk with the owners about salvaging portions of the building.

So although demolition is on hold, the work continues to clean up the mess. Part of the roof collapsed in early February.

Unruh Furniture has owned the unique structure for five years.

They sent statement to FOX4, saying it’s “with great sadness that the building is being demolished per the decision of KC Neighborhood and Housing Services Department.”

Kansas City sent them a letter with an emergency order to demolish after the company filed for a permit for inspection to demolish. The city has not yet issued a demolition permit.

The landmark is early gothic revival-style architecture, and it’s been part of Scot Stockton’s view for more than 20 years.

“I really don’t want to think about it to be honest. It breaks my heart,” Stockton said. “It makes me almost sick that a building that has been here 117 years could be completely erased.”

He’s not the only one upset.

“The loss of any historic building is a loss of part of the city’s soul,” Lisa Briscoe said.

The building and the Old Hyde Park District are on the National and Kansas City Historic Registry. That’s why Briscoe can’t understand how there’s even a discussion about tearing this building down.

“So that raises the question: Is any historic building safe from destruction if demolition can so readily occur?” Briscoe asked.

Stockton said he can swallow having to remove the sanctuary, where the ceiling collapsed, for safety, but hopes the owners and city decide to salvage the untouched south and west wings.

“It would still be an asset to the neighborhood, and we can incorporate something new,” he said.

Stockton also wants to save the touret on the corner, noting the hand carved limestone.

Since the building is classified as a dangerous building, the demolition is exempt from review by the Historic Preservation Office. The city said, as long as the partial demolition resolves the dangerous buildings issue, they can limit the scope of the tear down.