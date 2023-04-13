KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are taking a new approach to try to curb dangerous and illegal sideshows across the city.

The Kansas City Police Department said more than a dozen of its officers worked an operation Sunday night to break up an illegal sideshow at Concord Fortress of Hope Church near East 107th Street and West Longview Parkway near Longview Lake.

Those officers issued dozens of tickets and towed 7 vehicles from the sideshow.

According to the police department, 14 officers arrived at the church around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. More than 100 cars were involved in the sideshow at the time.

The department says it plans to continue sideshow operations like this one throughout the summer. The goal is to stop large illegal sideshows from operating because of the danger they present.

Complaints about sideshows from people living in the area led to the police operation, according to the department.