KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area advocacy group says the Kansas City Police Department reached a half-million settlement in a civil lawsuit.

The Kansas City Law Enforcement Accountability Project said its client, Mack Nelson, won a $500,000 settlement from the police department. The group works to help connect the community to lawyers and other services.

First and foremost, KCLEAP is pleased that Mack has been able to receive some level of restitution and acknowledgment of fault from the Kansas City Police Department. In addition to the physical brutality from the police, Mack’s life has repeatedly been disrupted by the aftermath of this case. Kansas City Law Enforcement Accountability Project statement

Mack filed a civil lawsuit against five Kansas City police officers earlier this year. The lawsuit claimed the officers slammed him to the pavement at the scene of a deadly shooting on Aug. 8, 2022.

He also said he was held against his will and prevented from leaving the gas station for hours. The lawsuit claims Mack suffered injuries to his face, shoulder and body.

The Kansas City Police Department issued the following statement to FOX4:

“We are not able to make a comment on any details of that case because there is an ongoing review of the incident by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office at this time so it’s considered an ongoing investigation.”

