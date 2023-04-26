KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Pet Project announced they will be waving off the adoption fees during their “Draft a Dog event” to celebrate the NFL Draft.

This will be in effect for one day only, Wednesday, April 26 at their locations – KC Campus for Animal Care, Zona Rosa Adoption Center, Petco Adoption Center in Overland Park, and dogs from foster homes.

The organization said that the adopters would go through the same process as they would pay for the adoption fees.

Kansas City, Mo. residents will need to purchase a city license before adopting a dog.

“Our space crisis continues at KC Pet Project with more dogs coming into our shelter than are leaving,” chief communications officer at KC Pet Project Tori Fugate said in a press release. “In the spirit of the NFL Draft happening this week in Kansas City, we are hoping to find homes for so many deserving pets. We have nearly 300 available dogs at KC Pet Project that will be available to meet new families.”

Future dog owners can visit the KC Pet Project website to see all the dogs that are available for adoption and their hours of operation.