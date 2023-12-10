KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Owning a pet can be expensive. In the current economy, it has caused quite a few Kansas City pet owners to give up their furry friends.

That’s why the Kansas City agencies that look after pet welfare across the metro banned together today to help you keep your pets at home and warm this winter.

Cars lined up early for the third annual Project Pet Warmth today at the Linwood YMCA.

KC Pet Project and Pet Resource Center of Kansas City were among the agencies handing out dog and cat houses, straw, and food for animals in the community.

Pet shelters are so overcrowded in the metro that it’s important for them to provide every resource possible to keep animals and their owners together.

“We know there are pets living outside in kc, so we want to be able to provide them with supplies they need, like really stable dog houses and they can get in out of the elements both in the winter and the summer,” said Tori Fugate with the KC Pet Project.

“Cat houses that they can set outside for their community cats to live in. And things like spay and neuter and food vouchers and food assistance. Those are the things that the pet owners of KC really need assistance with right now.”

The Project Pet Warmth was supposed to end at 1 p.m. on Sunday, but because of the demand for supplies with a line of cars stretching half a mile the entire event, organizers have extended the time it ends.

They say this is their busiest year ever.

Both KC Pet Project and the Pet Resource Center have other special events aimed at helping overcrowded shelters this December.

KC Pet Project is running its “Home for the Holidays” adoptions special starting next Friday. Most animals in the shelter only cost 30 dollars to adopt.

And the Pet Resource Center has a special drive-through vaccination clinic next Saturday where dogs and cats can get all of their vaccines plus microchipping for only 40 dollars.

They also have deep discounts in december and janurary on spay and neuter packages. For more information, visit their websites: KC Pet Project and Pet Resource Center.