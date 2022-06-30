KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Parks and recreation announced plans to build a new aquatics facility and spend millions on updating other parks and facilities.

The new aquatic facility will be added at Southeast Community Center in Swope Park. It will include a zero-depth entry pool, spray features, and a deep pool for lap swimming.

The project will also include an indoor pool, multipurpose room, first aid room, and other facility improvements.

The project is expected to cost $3.2 million. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2023.

KC Parks + Rec also announced upgrades to parks and playgrounds around the city.

Budd Park, St John Ave. & Brighton Ave. Walking trail replacement around perimeter of park Two 20×20 park shelters in the park Two playgrounds

Tower Park, 75th & Holmes Playground

Cooley Park, North Antioch Road Parking lot expansion New soccer field Trails Playground

Barry Road Park, North Congress Replacing playground

Ashland Square Park, Elmwood Avenue & East 23rd Street Sprayground (Construction begins this summer) New playground Other major improvements

Hillcrest Community Center $250,000 to repair building and parking lot

Community Centers $220,000 to upgrade exercise equipment at community centers across the city

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park $1 million local match to add to federal funding secured by U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver to build bridge



“We are thrilled to be making these improvements,” KC Parks Director Christopher Cotten, said. “Improved amenities will bring renewed energy to the communities who get to enjoy them every day.”

