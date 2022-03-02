CLAYCOMO, Mo. — Ford Motor Company is dividing into two separate divisions: one for electric vehicles and the other for gas engines.

The changes will impact more than 7,000 Ford workers in the metro area.

Each Ford division will have its own leadership.

Ford Model E will focus on electric vehicles, Ford Blue will continue improving internal combustion engines.

Ford says it expects half of its sales to be electric vehicles by 2030 as the company is accelerating development of new battery powered models.

Kansas City assembly workers make F-150 pickup trucks and the Ford Transit van.

Ford is introducing an electric version of the Transit cargo van.

The e-van, along with batteries for it, are being made in the metro area, which is good news for about 7,100 workers at Ford’s Kansas City plant.

“This day is about growth,” Jim Farley, Ford’s chief executive, said. “This day is about Ford growing. Yes, over time as mass adoption to these digital electric vehicles change and accelerate, will our ICE (internal combustion engine) volume fall over at some point or deteriorate? Yes, that could happen.”

The truck line at the Kansas City plant may be limited to assembling only pickups with internal combustion engines.

That’s because the new F-150 Lightning pickup truck is being built at a plant in Michigan with Ford also constructing a new plant in Tennessee for future electric truck production.

Gas and diesel engines still are expected to provide much of Ford’s profits during the next ten years.