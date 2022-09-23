KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 91st annual Plaza Art Fair returns to Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza, bringing hundreds of artists and thousands of people to the area.

The fair will be open this weekend during the following times:

Friday, 9/23 5pm — 10pm

Saturday, 9/24 10am — 10pm

Sunday, 9/25 11am — 5pm



Weather

If you plan to attend the event, but are worried about the rain, FOX4 Meteorologist Karli Ritter says Saturday or Sunday will be perfect.

Expect low to mid-80s Saturday and temperatures on Sunday to be in the 70s.

FOX4 Meteorologists will update the forecast on TV and online throughout the weekend.

Traffic and Parking

Expect more traffic and road closures than normal if you live, work, or visit the plaza this weekend.

Sections of Nichols Road, Ward Parkway, Pennsylvania, Broadway and Central will be blocked off to allow artists to set up booths and give pedestrians access to the art.

The Plaza Art Fair published a map to show exactly which streets are impacted.

There are eight parking garages in the area that will be open and free for the public to use. Keep in mind parking may be difficult to find due to the crowd that is expected.

Artists

The art fair includes nine blocks of creations from 240 nationally-known artists. Some of the artists are homegrown and right here from the Kansas City area.

You’ll see everything from ceramics and fiber to digital art and jewelry.

Organizers say there is something for everyone, with prices that everyone can afford.

The Plaza Art Fair has a full list of the artists involved in the 2022 Art Fair online.

Food and Entertainment

The event isn’t just about art to decorate your home. There is also a full lineup of live music.

STAGES

Polsinelli Main Stage (on the Wornall Bridge)

Audacy Local Music Stage (Ward Parkway & Pennsylvania)

Acoustic Stage (Nichols & Central – near Starbucks)

Artists and performance times on each stage can be found at PlazaArtFair.com/live-music.

There are also 20 restaurant booths featuring some of the best flavors Kansas City has to offer.

Expect offerings like mini prime rib sandwiches, barbecue, wings, fish tacos, sliders, and much more. Restaurants will also be offering full bars and beverages.

The list of restaurants and their menus is available on the Plaza Art Fair’s website.

