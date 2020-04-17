Kansas City plaza Marriott to temporarily lay off 114 workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a letter to Mayor Quinton Lucas and a state workforce office, the Marriott at the Country Club Plaza announced 114 employees will be temporarily laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees across the board, from banquet servers to front desk agents, will lose their jobs starting on April 30, according to a statement. The hotel did not give a date when the jobs are expected to return.

The hotel’s statement said the layoffs are the result of the “unforeseeable, dramatic downturn in business and occupancy caused by the coronavirus natural disaster.”

This is just another development in a string hospitality downturns revolving around COVID-19. One metro hotel manager told FOX4 that the hospitality business in recent weeks has been “decimated” and “devistated.”

The Sheraton announced it would temporarily close a few weeks ago. The Loews Hotel, part of the long-awaited downtown convention center, has delayed its opening indefinitely.