KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department says a suspect was taken into custody after an early Saturday morning standoff with the Department.

Police responded to a reported disturbance involving a weapon around 10 p.m. Friday in the 7900 block of East 108th Street. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a victim who told them they were involved in a verbal altercation with the suspect.

During the altercation, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

Police say the victim was able to exit the residence safely.

Negotiators and tactical resources were called to the scene in an attempt to contact the suspect and bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly before 4 a.m.

Police continue to investigate the aggravated assault.

