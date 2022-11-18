KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas City Police Department stopped an accused thief from trying to steal Christmas from a number of families.

Four officers from east patrol responded to a call about a stolen vehicle earlier this week.

When they arrived, the officers found much more than just the stolen car, according to the department.

The officers also found the suspect had several packages that turned out to be stolen.

Officers arrested the suspect. The department said the officers then went door-to-door returning the packages. Some turned out to be gifts that belong under Christmas trees.

The department said because the case remains under investigation it cannot release additional information about it at this time.

