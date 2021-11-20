Kansas City Police asking citizens to avoid Troost and Admiral due to armed standoff

UPDATE: Just before 5:40pm, the suspect exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. The investigation into the aggravated assault continues.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking people to avoid the area of Troost Ave. and Admiral Blvd. due to a standoff with an armed party.

Shortly before 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Troost Ave on a distrubance call for service involving a weapon.

The reporting party/victim said one of the neighbors, the suspect, came outside and was shooting a gun towards other residents.

The suspect then went back inside their apartment. The victim was able to get away from the scene.

Officers are working tp bring negotiators and additional tactical resources to the scene.

Several residents in the area have been able to safely evacuate while others are sheltering in place.

Negotiators are attempting to speak with the suspect in order to bring this to a peaceful resolution.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX4 as more information becomes available.