Kansas City police ask for help identifying remains found last spring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for the public’s help to identify remains found in a wooded area last spring.

An Evergy worker found the unknown man’s remains near West 34th Street and Roanoke Road on March 2.

Over five months later in August, detectives said they’re investigating the case as a homicide. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim suffered injuries that are considered suspicious.

Now Kansas City police released information about the clothing found on the body in hopes that it will help identify the person.

The Kansas City Police Department said the unidentified man was wearing a gray Chiefs t-shirt, black gloves, a wooden cross necklace, and blue Adidas shoes. The items are all similar to those pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Nicole Anderson at 816-889-1647 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All calls to the TIPS Hotline are anonymous.