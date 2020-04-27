Watch Now
FOX4 News at Noon

Kansas City police ask for help locating missing 14-year-old

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image courtesy of Kansas City Police

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old. 

Police say Dominique Murphy was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday near 59th and Norfleet. 

She was wearing the hoodie she has on in the photo above. 

Murphy is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. 

Police said Murphy had dyed-red hair and brown eyes. 

Her family told police they are worried about her. 

If you see her or know where she is, call the missing person unit at (816) 234-5136.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus

Popular

Latest

More News