Kansas City police ask for help locating missing 14-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old.

Police say Dominique Murphy was last seen around 2 a.m. Monday near 59th and Norfleet.

She was wearing the hoodie she has on in the photo above.

Murphy is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds.

Police said Murphy had dyed-red hair and brown eyes.

Her family told police they are worried about her.

If you see her or know where she is, call the missing person unit at (816) 234-5136.

MISSING/ENDANGERED: 14-y.o. Dominique Murphy. She was last seen 2AM today at 59th & Norfleet wearing the pictured hoodie. She's 5'1, 110 lbs., has dyed-red hair and brown eyes. Family is worried due to her psychological condition. Call Missing Persons at 816-234-5136 if seen. pic.twitter.com/o0qLe9aAMs — kcpolice (@kcpolice) April 27, 2020