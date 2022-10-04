KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is asking residents with exterior surveillance cameras in the area where a double-homicide took place to contact police to assist in the investigation.

On October 1 at about 5 a.m., police were called to 41st Street and Oak Street on the scene of an apartment fire.

Inside, they found Camila Behrensen, 24, and Pablo Guzman-Palma, 25, dead suffering from trauma.

KCPD is asking people who live in the area between 41st Street and 43rd Street and McGee Street and Gillham Road to provide any surveillance video or pictures from exterior home cameras between the hours of 10:30 p.m. September 30 and 5 a.m. October 1.

Residents willing to provide those items to police can contact detectives at 816-234-5330 or 816-234-5043.

