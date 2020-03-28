Kansas City police asking for help finding endangered 10-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 10-year-old who they say may be in danger.

Nayina Muhammad was last seen at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 28. She was seen leaving the area of West Bluff Drive and Avenida Cesar E Chavez, near Gage Park and Observation Park.

Nayina is described as standing 4-feet 10-inches tall and weighing 100 pounds.

Her family told police they are very concerned about her well being. She is considered a runaway.

Police ask anyone who knows where she is to call 911 or KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.