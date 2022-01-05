Kansas City police asking for help in locating 13-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police said Jah’tae J. Fry was last seen Tuesday just after 1:40 p.m. leaving a residence near E. 12th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

He is described as standing 6’0″ and weighs 130 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas pants with a white stripe and carrying a read back pack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.