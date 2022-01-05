Kansas City police asking for help in locating 13-year-old boy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Police said Jah’tae J. Fry was last seen Tuesday just after 1:40 p.m. leaving a residence near E. 12th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

He is described as standing 6’0″ and weighs 130 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas pants with a white stripe and carrying a read back pack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 Kansas City email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Missouri and Kansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first