KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are attempting to locate a 33-year-old woman last seen Friday morning.

Police said Nicole nelson was last seen near 62nd and College Ave. at 10:30 a.m. March 26.

She was wearing a green puffy jacket, pink sil shirt and black floral shirt.

Police said she has a traumatic brain injury and functionality of a 13-year-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.