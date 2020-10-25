Kansas City police asking for help in locating 42-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old woman.

Police say Samantha Owens was last seen Saturday at 6 p.m. in the 6000 block of East 96th Street.

Ownes has a medical condition that requires sustainment medicine and continued care, according to KCPD.

She is described as standing 5’2″ and weighs 250 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and two tattoos on her right wrist, one of a Volkswagen Beetle outline and one of a star with a rainbow.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.