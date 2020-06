KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a woman who hasn’t been seen for a week.

Police said 39-year-old Marina Bischoff was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 28, leaving the Shoal Creek Patrol Division off NE Pleasant Valley Road.

She is described as standing 5’3 and weighs 110 pounds.

KCPD said she was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone who knows where she is to call 911.