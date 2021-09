KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for help in locating an 11-year-old girl.

Police said Ra’Mijah Williams was last seen Monday morning around 7 o’clock near the 5400 block of Olive Street.

She is described as standing 4’9″ and weighs 120 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Ra’Miyah made suicidal statements before leaving her residence, according to police.

If located, police ask that you call 911 immediately.