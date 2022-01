KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old boy.

Police said Eduardo Pineda was last seen in the area of 1500 E. 50th Street Tuesday around 7 p.m.

He is described as standing 5’6″ and weighs 215 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black Dickie pants and black Nike shoes.

If located, please call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.