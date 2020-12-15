Kansas City police asking for help locating 23-year-old woman in need of medication

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old woman in need of medication.

Police say Jada C. Kimbrough was last seen in the 1200 block of Michigan Ave.

She is described as standing 5’8″ and weighs 270 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black shawl, gray long sleeve plaid shirt and brown Birkenstocks, carrying a blue canvass bag.

Police say Kimbrough has a medical condition that requires sustainment medication.

If located, call 911 or the KCMO Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.