KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help Tuesday in locating a puppy that was stolen.

Police report someone stole “Big Poppa” from his front yard recently near College Avenue and Meyer Boulevard in the Swope Park area.

He’s a 3-month-old pit bull/mastiff and is microchipped, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sergeant Michael Vulje at 816-581-0666.

