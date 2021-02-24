Kansas City Police asking for public’s after Tuesday night illegal street racing ends in gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are asking for your help to stop illegal street racing and sideshows.

Another round Tuesday night ended with gunfire, bricks being thrown, and dozens of traffic tickets.

Scott Winter said he was caught in the madness between the sideshows.

“There was actually a coordinated effort that had completely blocked off the intersection while others with high performance vehicles were sitting there doing spin outs and stuff,” Winter said.

Winter said he was headed home and got stuck on Red Bridge Road and Blue Ridge Blvd.

“There was a lot of people that would sit there and turn around and reroute,” Winter said. “Nobody was getting through.”

Winter said some people trying to watch the show put themselves in harm’s way.

“I saw people cutting through somebody’s yards and stuff like that,” said Winter. “I saw somebody with a toddler aged child sitting on top of the roof.”

And that’s only one spot where the illegal street races happened.

KCPD listed three other locations where gun shots or fireworks popped off and someone threw bricks at officers.

Someone called the police where violence was happening near a youth baseball game.

“There are a lot of people who think that this is totally just fine,” Captain Dave Jackson, with KCPD said. “We don’t. And I know that our partners in the city and our community groups and the people that are having dinners at Johnny’s they don’t.”

Police laid down stop sticks to catch racers on 17th and Manchester where police say at least 150 cars were blocking the road.

They managed to tow 18 vehicles and write 67-tickets.