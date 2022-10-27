KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person possibly connected in a recent shooting that left one man dead and two woman injured.

The shooting was reported just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near East 57th Street and Troost Avenue.

Police say officers found a man and woman injured from a shooting. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the man died from his injuries.

A third victim, a woman who was shot, came to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The conditions of the two women are unknown at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call homicide detectives at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

