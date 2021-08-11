Kansas City Police attempting to ID suspect involved in July shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect involved in a shooting last month.

The shooting was reported on July 18, 2021 around 5 p.m. in the parking lost of Serenity Funeral Home at 1101 E. Bannister Road.

The suspect in the photo is alleged to have fired multiple rounds into a vehicle, striking the victim multiple times. Police did not list the victim’s condition at this time.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

