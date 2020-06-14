Kansas City police attempting to locate 10-year-old boy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are attempting to locate a 10-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday morning.

Police say Jay-Viea Hurt was last seen walking in the area of 50th and Cleveland Ave. just before 10:40 a.m.

He was wearing an orange, black and tan striped t-shirt with a pair of gray pants.

He stands 4’10” and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If located, call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus

Popular

Latest

More News