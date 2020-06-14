Kansas City police attempting to locate 10-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are attempting to locate a 10-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday morning.

Police say Jay-Viea Hurt was last seen walking in the area of 50th and Cleveland Ave. just before 10:40 a.m.

He was wearing an orange, black and tan striped t-shirt with a pair of gray pants.

He stands 4’10” and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If located, call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.

Jay-Viea Hurt, 10yo,4’10, 100lbs, blk hair, brwn eyes. Last seen walking in area of 50th/Cleveland on 06/14/20 @10:38am, wearing orange, blk/tan strpd shirt & gry pants. If seen, Call 911 or KCPD Missing Persons 816-234-5136. pic.twitter.com/2YkkjwH8Ze — kcpolice (@kcpolice) June 14, 2020