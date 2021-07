KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate an 11-year-old boy last seen late Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Jay’Viea Hurt was last seen in the area of 63rd Street and College Avenue around 4 p.m.

Police said he was wearing a red Batman shirt and red basketball shorts and was last known to be on foot.

Family is concerned due to his age and psychological conditions, according to KCPD.

If located, call 911 immediately.