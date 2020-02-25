Kansas City police attempting to locate 12-year-old girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate a 12-year-old girl that was last seen Monday afternoon.

Police say Laji Stephens was last seen getting off a school bus near 70th Street and Olive Street just before 4:30 p.m. and was wearing a purple coat, blue jeans, brown boots and was carrying a panda backpack.

Stephens is described as standing 5’2″ and weighs 85 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If located, call 911 or Missing Persons at 816-234-5136.