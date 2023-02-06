KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 13-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since last Thursday.

Police said Jayden Robker was last seen at 3 p.m. Feb. 2 in the area of NW Plaza Drive and NW Plaza Avenue.

He’s described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 127 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a green camo hoodie, grey sweatpants, black puma tennis shoes and was riding his black razor skateboard.

His family is concerned for his welfare, according to police.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

If located, police ask that you call the KCPD Juvenile Section at (816) 234-5150.