KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police said Maniyah Frazier was last seen Sunday in the area of 44th and Woodland Avenue.

She is described as standing 5’5″ and weighs 125 lbs.

Her family is very concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 816-234-5136.