KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 38-year-old man.

Police said Erik M. Owens was last seen at 11:30 a.m. in the area of W. 45th Street and Terrace Street, just east of State Line Road.

He was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweat pants and black tennis shoes, according to KCPD.

Police said Owens stands 5’8″ and weighs 190 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a short beard.

KCPD said his family is concerned for his well-being and his limited ability to effectively communicate with others.

If located, police ask that you call the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.