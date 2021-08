KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate a 52-year-old man who was last seen late Monday morning.

Police said Quoveen Jackson was last seen in the area of 59th and Swope Parkway around 11:45 a.m.

He is described as standing 5’2″ and weighs 258 pounds.

Police said he has health issues that requires immediate attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 816-234-5136.