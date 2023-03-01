UPDATE: KCPD says 6-year-old Amir King has been located safe.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help to locate a 6-year-old boy.

Police said Amir L. King was last seen Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Foreign Language Academy at 3450 Warwick Boulevard.

He was wearing a blue Eddie Bauer coat and a hunter green T-shirt with black Adidas letters on it and jean jogging pants, tennis shoes with red flames on them, according to police.

He has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 60 pounds and stands 4’11.”

Police said he was carrying a Batman backpack and a matching lunchbox.

His family is concerned for his welfare, according to KCPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Juvenile section at (816) 234-5150.