Kansas City police attempting to locate 65-year-old man who walked away from facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 65-year-old man who walked away from a facility Monday.

Police say Derrial Foster walked away from a facility near Meyer Boulevard and Prospect Avenue where he was being treated for mental health reasons.

Foster is described as standing 6’5″ and weighs 200 pounds. He is bald, has brown eyes, has a scar on the left eye and is blind in the left eye and is wearing blue hospital scrubs.

Police ask if you locate him to call 911 immediately.