KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate a 66-year-old woman with dementia and needs daily care.

Police said Lavonya Dicus was last seen Tuesday night near 108th and Manchester at 6:15.

Dicus is described as having grey hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white t-shirt, dark jeans and shoes and has a brown purse.

If located, please call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.