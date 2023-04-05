KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 68-year-old man who is blind and hasn’t been seen since Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Norman Perea uses a walker and was last seen Tuesday walking away from his home near 38th Street and Lister Avenue in Clay County around 12:30 p.m.

Police said he stands 6’0″ and weighs 180 pounds. He was wearing a gray jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the KCPD’s Missing Person’s Unit at (816) 234-5220.

KCPD said his family is concerned for his wellbeing and that he has suffered from a traumatic brain injury in the past.