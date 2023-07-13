KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Advisory Alert has been issued by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department for an 88-year-old man diagnosed with dementia.

Police said Albert Smith walked away while out shopping with a family member at 3:45 p.m. at 1100 E. 63rd St. Thursday.

Smith is described as standing 5-foot-8 and weighs 170 pounds. He has black, gray hair, brown eyes and is wearing a black buttoned t-shirt, gray pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911 or KCPD at (816) 234-5043.