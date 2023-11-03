KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate 52-year-old Anthony Williams, who was taken in an armed kidnapping Friday morning.

Police said the incident was reported at 9:11 a.m. at the America’s Best Value Inn at 11801 Blue Ridge Boulevard.

The suspects are one unknown masked person, one white woman and one Black man.

Police said they left the area in a silver 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier with an unknown temp tag or possibly MO Lic#LK6-P0C.

The suspects are believed to be armed an dangerous and police say Williams is considered to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.