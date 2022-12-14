KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to locate a man wanted and charged with an October double murder.

KCPD said 28-year-old Glenn A. Pulluaim Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

The charges stem from a double homicide on Oct. 17 in the area of Chestnut Circle and Holmes Road.

Officers found a man and woman inside an apartment with signs of trauma, but police did not release any injuries the victims died from at this time. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Chantell Gibson and 26-year-old Austin Scott.

Police said Pulluaim left the scene in one of the victim’s vehicle and has not been seen since. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Pulluaim should be considered armed and dangerous, according to KCPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

